Co-heads James Wilson and Alan Rogers, along with governors, have already undertaken an 18 month process of fact finding and discussions with Multiple Academy Trusts.

School chiefs have been particularly impressed by the results of its work with the Ponteland-based Pele Trust since Oftsed inspectors judged DCHS to ‘require improvement’ in late 2021.

In a letter to parents, the DCHS co-heads and chair of governors Lalage Bosanquet outline why they believe that conversion would be in the best interests of the whole school community.

Duchess's Community High School in Alnwick.

From an educational perspective, they say it will improve pupil progress and open the door for increased extra-curricular opportunities.

Financially, there would be joint procurement and purchasing opportunities and improved retention of high quality staff.

Thirdly, it would reduce the risk of being left in a position in the future where the school felt the need to join a large trust but without the opportunity to retain any autonomy at school level.

The co-heads also provide assurances that, should the move proceed, the heritage and unique history of DCHS will be preserved, with a commitment that neither the school name, badge, nor uniform would change.

They said: “We firmly believe that this conversion, would be in the best interests of students and staff at DCHS.

"We have found working with the Pele Trust over the last 18 months of real benefit in supporting our continued school improvement.

"We would welcome the opportunity to formalise this working relationship and expand the benefits to other areas of the school.”

A six week consultation lasts until April 21. However, if the governing body decides to proceed with the conversion, the process will last a number of months after this.

The Regional Schools Director will have to make a decision as to whether or not to approve this conversion, and then DCHS and the Pele Trust would work closely together to ensure a smooth transition.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member for children’s services at Northumberland County Council and a former Duchess High pupil, said: “Schools in Northumberland continue to go from strength to strength, with a record number now in the county with a good or outstanding Ofsted rating.

"Whether a school is an academy or a local authority school, they’re all Northumberland children and the council will work with all partners to get the best outcomes for pupils.

"I urge the community to take part in this consultation on the future of Duchess Community High School."

But Cllr Mark Mather, Wooler ward member, raised concerns about the timing.

"We’re just finishing the last round of consultation on possible changes for the Berwick partnership which could have a big impact on places like Wooler and Belford,” he said.

"Now is totally the wrong time to be going through another consultation. I think it’s very confusing for parents, especially in the schools on the border between the Alnwick and Berwick partnerships. And there are changes to the Coquet partnership too.

"I think they should concentrate on getting the school up to a ‘good’ Ofsted rating.”

As part of the consultation a parent drop in is being held on Monday, March 20 at 5pm.