The move was approved by Northumberland County Council’s cabinet which also gave the green light to move ahead with the outline business case for a new building for James Calvert Spence College (JCSC) as part of the £39.06m investment in the Coquet Partnership of schools and its 1,343 pupils.

Public consultation was overwhelmingly in favour of the proposals which will extend the age range of the five first schools to become 4-11 primary schools from September 2024 and reduce the age range of JCSC from a 9-18 school to an 11-18 secondary school with effect from 1 September 2025.

A new satellite site of Barndale House Special School will also be built on the current JCSC South Avenue creating 50 new places for young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) - primarily those with Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Social, Emotional and Mental Health (SEMH), Speech Language and Communication (SLCN) and Moderate Learning Difficulties (MLD).

A two-tier schools structure is set to be introduced in the Coquet Partnership.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member with responsibility for children’s services, said: “This is really exciting news for Amble. We’ve been working on these proposals for a long time, but now the plans will really start to take shape.

“Not only will this development provide first-class learning facilities for our children and young people, but fantastic sports facilities that will benefit the community too.”

In the outline business case put forward, James Calvert Spence College, recently rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted inspectors, will be rebuilt on the school field that sits between the current JCSC middle school and recreation ground on Acklington Road.

The building will be carbon neutral in operation and have a two-storey courtyard design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Calvert Spence College in Amble.

Investment will also be made in each of the first schools to expand capacity.