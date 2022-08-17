How does the clearing process work and when can I apply?
How can clearing help me secure a course at university or college and when can I apply?
What is clearing?
Clearing is how universities and colleges fill any remaining places they still have on their courses.
You can apply for a course using Clearing if:
*you’re applying after 30 June
*you didn’t receive any offers (or none you wanted to accept)
*you didn’t meet the conditions of your offers
*you've paid the multiple choice application fee of £26.50
*you’ve declined your firm place using the ‘decline my place’ button in your application
When do applications open?
Applications opened on 5 July and you have until 18 October to apply for a course through clearing.
How to find courses
You can use the search tool button to filter universities and colleges and subjects to find the course you’re looking for. Visit https://www.ucas.com/clearing-launch to see what course are available.
Things to consider
*Keeping checking as universities and colleges update their course information regularly.
*Consider studying a different subject to originally planned.
*Check course details to see what modules you’d be studying and how long the course is.
*Speak with colleges/universities first about a course you’re interested in
*Ask about accommodation options if you need to move away to attend your course
*Visit the campus to see what the college/university is like.
*Check you have the correct entry requirements to enrol on the course.
*Only add a Clearing choice once you have permission from the university or college.
For more information about the Clearing process visit https://www.ucas.com/undergraduate/results-confirmation-and-clearing/what-clearing