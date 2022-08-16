Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An intricately patterned jacket features autumnal colours.

A two-year project delivered by Museums Northumberland bait, The Bellwether Project brings together 26 members of the community who have worked with professional artists, INSTAR, to create new artworks inspired by nature, wildlife and the environment.

Their collective works – which include textiles, photography and illustrations – are on display in the West Gallery until the end of October.

Rachel Adam, project director of Museums Northumberland bait, said: “We first developed the idea for The Bellwether Project as part of a series of creative consultation events with more than 130 people from across South East Northumberland. From this consultation process, the theme of care for the environment emerged.

The natural world is the inspiration behind the project.

“A panel of local people selected INSTAR (Trish Evans and Nick Humphreys) to work collaboratively and the group went on to learn new artistic techniques and create artworks inspired by local wildlife and the environment.

“Over the past two years, the group have worked together to create artworks that demonstrate their passion and connection to the natural world. The exhibition at Woodhorn Museum brings all the work together in a powerful community-led event that highlights the creativity of people living in South East Northumberland.”

The project features a collection of ‘gang patches’; embroidered patches emblazoned with designs by the community artists. Each ‘gang patch’ acts as protest symbol for a cause close to the artists’ hearts.

A series of artworks in print, inks, pen and collage are also on display, including early works developed as part of the project workshops that were inspired by bumblebees, wild flower meadows, and industrial landscapes taken over by nature.

The pieces will be on show until late October.

A series of dramatic images captured by professional photographer Timm Cleasby show members of the group wearing items of clothing adorned with their ‘gang patches’ in the coastal and woodland locations that have inspired them across South East Northumberland.