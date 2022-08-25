GCSE results 2022: Science students excel at James Calvert Spence College in Amble

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the top performers were Amy Patterson who achieved eight top grade 9s and Ava Tibbitts who managed seven.

Amy even undertook an extra GCSE in music outside of school with its support and received another grade 9.

Neil Rodgers, executive headteacher, said: “This summer, for the first time since 2019, students have been awarded GCSE grades based on their performance in exams – and the students at James Calvert Spence College have, once again, produced some outstanding results.

Ava, Amy, Amy and Joel.

“This cohort of students have had their education seriously affected over the last three years by the pandemic; firstly by having significant periods of education delivered remotely, and then through the measures that schools had to put in place for a safe return to the classroom.

"Despite these huge challenges, our young people have shown enormous levels of resilience, good humour and dedication. They have developed into responsible and well-rounded members of our community of whom we are all so very proud.

“There were excellent results in the science subjects of biology, chemistry and physics which all had pass rates of over 96%.

Ava Tibbitts and Amy Patterson got a host of top marks.

“Performing Arts and ICT had pass rates above 85%, and there were many notable performances across the other, wide range of subjects we offer at key stage 4.

“There were many outstanding individual performances this year, and it is truly an amazing feeling for staff to see the delighted faces on our students as they open their envelopes and find out their results.

“We look forward to welcoming many of our Year 11 students into our sixth form next month, and wish the very best of luck to those pursuing other avenues, whether that is college, apprenticeships or employment.”

Amy Edmondson will join JCSC's Sixth Form.

Josh Bell is now planning a joinery apprenticeship.

Kaitlin Smith got four grade 8s and five grade 7s. She will join JCSC's Sixth Form to study English Language, maths and chemistry.

Joel Pollard will head into Sixth Form.

GCSE students with executive headteacher Neil Rodgers.

Bailey Thompson, Eliot Baxter and Freddie Bremner.