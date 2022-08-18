Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the top performers were Jonathan Rutherford who got an A* distinction in business studies and an A in maths and an A in physics. He is now planning to study aeronautical engineering at Durham University.

Lily Tibbitts, meanwhile, plans to study creative writing at Newcastle University after achieving A* grades in Engish literature, graphics and EPQ and an A in English language.

James Moore, Head of Sixth Form, said: "Congratulations to all our Year 13 students. The results achieved today have enabled all our students to progress on to their chosen pathways whether that be university, college, apprenticeships or employment.

Amble students Caitlyn Brotherton, Faith Bell, Erin Harrison, Dee-Anne Common, Lily Tibbitts.

"We are so proud of the hard work and dedication all the students have demonstrated throughout what has been an unprecedented and challenging two years.

"Our students have been a true credit to themselves and the school, and they fully deserve every success as they embark on their exciting futures."

Neil Rodgers, Executive Headteacher, said: “Our excellent 2022 A-level results are a testament to the resilience and superb work ethic of our students and staff who, through unbelievably challenging times, have retained their focus and fully deserve the subsequent rewards.

“This cohort of students did not sit their GCSEs due to the pandemic, so their A-level exams were the first external tests they had sat since their KS2 SATs at 11 years old – yet they took them in their stride and performed incredibly well.

Jonathan Rutherford.

“All students achieved the grades that enable them to progress to their destination of choice, with the vast majority securing places at their first-choice university.

“Some subject highlights include: 100% A*-B grades in physics, 100% A*-C grades in graphics, 83% A*-C grades in English literature, 83% A*-C grades in geography, 100% Distinction*/Distinction grades in applied science.

“We pride ourselves on our sixth form being small enough for us to know each of our students as individuals, yet big enough to run courses that excite and provide pathways into higher education or employment.

"This September, for example, we are introducing new courses in e-sports and hospitality in order to provide even more opportunities for young people in our community. This evolving offer, paired with small class sizes and personalised support is key to our continued success.