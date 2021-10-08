This is an opportunity to celebrate the 6,000+ languages spoken across the world, promote language learning and have some multi-lingual fun.

To mark the occasion, students in years 7-11 were invited to take part in our very own bake-off.

Their task was to make a cake and to decorate it with a language theme.

Cake creations by Alnwick students.

Recipes could be provided in French, German, Italian or Spanish.

As in recent years, this challenge fired up the imagination and creativity of students.

Among the amazing entries which would have done the Great British Bake Off proud were a Spanish flamenco dancer, a bull’s head, a Chinese take away tray, a Japanese cherry blossom flower cakes and lots of Tricolore designs.

Most of the cakes were sold to raise money for [email protected] which has been a big help to many families during the pandemic. A total of £110 was raised.