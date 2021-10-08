Cake creations from across the continent made by Alnwick students

Duchess’s Community High School in Alnwick has celebrated the 20th European Day of Languages.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 8th October 2021, 9:00 am

This is an opportunity to celebrate the 6,000+ languages spoken across the world, promote language learning and have some multi-lingual fun.

To mark the occasion, students in years 7-11 were invited to take part in our very own bake-off.

Their task was to make a cake and to decorate it with a language theme.

Cake creations by Alnwick students.

Recipes could be provided in French, German, Italian or Spanish.

As in recent years, this challenge fired up the imagination and creativity of students.

Among the amazing entries which would have done the Great British Bake Off proud were a Spanish flamenco dancer, a bull’s head, a Chinese take away tray, a Japanese cherry blossom flower cakes and lots of Tricolore designs.

Most of the cakes were sold to raise money for [email protected] which has been a big help to many families during the pandemic. A total of £110 was raised.

Read More

Read More
Alnwick students awarded prizes for their Lion Trail app designs

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today. With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions. The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

AlnwickDuchess