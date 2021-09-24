Duchess's Community High School students with their prizes.

Pupils at Duchess’s Community High School came up with designs for a new Lion Trail app.

The designs will be used to inspire the ends of a new bench for the Market Place, a plaque and lion footprints marking out specific locations along the trail.

Prize-winners from over 50 entrants included Nell Garland, Tansy Avis, Imogen Abbott-Hadadine, Harriet Gaines, Evelyn Pringle and Dougie Lang.

Prizes were kindly donated by Alnwick Castle and Alnwick Garden.

The presentations took place at a ‘Making a Difference’ event held hosted by Alnwick Castle where chairman Linda Wood-Mitchell also announced that Loving Alnwick and Investing in Alnwick community groups would be merging into one organisation called Alnwick Community Trust.

Over 50 attendees celebrated the groups’ achievements to date and discussed future project ideas, partnership working and support programmes in the pipeline. To find out more contact Linda on [email protected]