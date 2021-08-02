Duchess's Community High School pupils with their Lion Trail app designs.

It was the group’s first face-to-face meeting in over 12 months.

Pupils in attendance were Sam Hodson, Lyla Beevers, Imogen Abbot-Hadadine, Neil Garland, Scarlet Forsyth, Tansy Avis and George Rowntree, all from Year 7

The designs will be used to inspire the ends of a new bench for the Market Place, a plaque and lion footprints marking out specific locations along the trail.

Investing in Alnwick directors congratulated the youngsters on their excellent designs of which there are over 50 and these have been on display in the window of the former Store Twenty One next to Wilko’s.

Winners of the designs will be announced soon. Northumberland Estates and Alnwick Garden have kindly donated prizes.

Linda Wood-Mitchell, chair of Investing in Alnwick, said: “The young people have really impressed us with their imaginative designs and to date we have had over 270 responses from the community in choosing the winners.

"We look forward to working with the young people in completing this element of the project (funded by the Community Foundation) and the Lion Trail App itself.

"We are still seeking additional funding to complete the App and welcome any donations/sponsorship to help us with this exciting family fun project.”

Please contact Linda at investinginalnwick.co.uk if you feel you can help with funding or visit the website to find out more about its community work and support projects.