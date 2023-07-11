News you can trust since 1854
Blyth SEN school competes project to convert Pacer train carriages into STEM classroom and library after 'outstanding' community effort

Work to convert an old train into learning spaces at a special educational needs school in Blyth is now officially complete.
By Craig Buchan
Published 11th Jul 2023, 14:04 BST- 3 min read

The Dales School has finished converting the second carriage of a donated 1980s train into a science and maths classroom complete with a virtual reality headset, engineering-themed toys such as Lego and Meccano, and a cause-and-effect roleplay area in the cab.

It is hoped the carriage will inspire early career aspirations and complement the earlier conversion of the first carriage into a reading skills-boosting library, which was featured on Channel 4 show Geroge Clarke’s Amazing Spaces.

Teacher James Groundwater, who led the project, said: “I am really pleased with it. I am hoping that this train is going to be standing for another 50 years, because the effort that has gone in from everyone and all the communities involved is absolutely outstanding.

Deputy headteacher Sally Collins and outdoor learning teacher James Groundwater, who leads the train project, in the finished STEM classroomDeputy headteacher Sally Collins and outdoor learning teacher James Groundwater, who leads the train project, in the finished STEM classroom
“I think everyone can see how many positives the project will bring and how this will help the children in their future, and especially with life skills for the future.”

The long hours and hard work that has gone into the project is made worthwhile by the positive impact it has had on the children’s learning.

James said: “The kids are no longer known as the children that go to a special needs school. They are known as children who go to the school with a train, and that just builds their self-esteem up so much.

“They love being in the train instead of being in a classroom. They see it as something completely different and something really enjoyable.”

Before (left) and after the train interior had been converted.Before (left) and after the train interior had been converted.
The school has invited individuals, companies, and organisations that have supported the project along to view the finished article throughout this week.

Staff at the school have also given up a lot of time and effort for the project. James said: “There are so many school staff that came in over the holidays, over the weekends, just to get things ready for the train throughout the whole project.

“It just shows you at The Dales teachers and staff go above and beyond for the children.”

The train will also be used for railway safety safety, including for pupils at other Northumberland schools.

The Dales School train has been refurbished inside and out.The Dales School train has been refurbished inside and out.
Neil Blagburn, Northumberland Line programme delivery director, said: “Rail safety for children is really important. With more regular services and trains moving faster along the line, it is really important that we pass the message on and get that education out there that the railway is a dangerous environment, there to be used but not abused.”

The Dales School is still fundraising the train’s final costs, as well as plans to improve the adjacent garden, used for Forest School-style teaching.

It already features a swing, a ground-level trampoline, summer house learning spaces, and a kitchen where children can cook for their families with the garden’s produce, but there are plans for more equipment and overhead shelter.

James said: “We are looking for a bit more funding to try and make a fire pit shelter so that the children can cook all year round, instead of having to wait through winter.

The Dales School's garden is the next project, and progress has already been made.The Dales School's garden is the next project, and progress has already been made.
“So many volunteers from the masons and also Northumberland County Council came and transformed the garden for us. It just shows you the support we have in the local community and how fantastic it is.”

