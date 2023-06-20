The Dales School in Blyth has been converting a class 144 Pacer train in their playground, with the library carriage complete and the STEM centre due to be finished in July.

Staff from Northern’s depot in Heaton have now installed a level crossing walkway and signage on the train’s track to help the additional needs primary school’s pupils understand and practice railway safety.

They also helped fix a roof leak and replace some window seals.

The team from Northern's Heaton depot helped with The Dales School's train project.

Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern, said: “Our team are proud to be able to support The Dales School and it is vital that children learn how to use the railway safely.

“At Northern, we aim to make a positive impact for the North East and the communities we serve.”

The train is becoming famous locally, and the library carriage received national recognition after featuring on Channel 4 programme George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces earlier this year.

In addition to Northern, a range of other businesses and community groups have contributed to the project.

The Dales School train.

James Groundwater, outdoor learning teacher at The Dales and leader of the project, previously told the News Post Leader: “It has been like a real big community effort. It is really nice for us that people believe in the project.