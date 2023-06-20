News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour

Engineers from Northern's Heaton depot build level crossing for The Dales School train in Blyth

Railway company Northern’s engineering staff have built a level crossing as part of the project to convert a passenger train into a library and STEM classroom at a Blyth special educational needs school.
By Craig Buchan
Published 20th Jun 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read

The Dales School in Blyth has been converting a class 144 Pacer train in their playground, with the library carriage complete and the STEM centre due to be finished in July.

Staff from Northern’s depot in Heaton have now installed a level crossing walkway and signage on the train’s track to help the additional needs primary school’s pupils understand and practice railway safety.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They also helped fix a roof leak and replace some window seals.

The team from Northern's Heaton depot helped with The Dales School's train project.The team from Northern's Heaton depot helped with The Dales School's train project.
The team from Northern's Heaton depot helped with The Dales School's train project.
Most Popular

Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern, said: “Our team are proud to be able to support The Dales School and it is vital that children learn how to use the railway safely.

“At Northern, we aim to make a positive impact for the North East and the communities we serve.”

The train is becoming famous locally, and the library carriage received national recognition after featuring on Channel 4 programme George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces earlier this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In addition to Northern, a range of other businesses and community groups have contributed to the project.

The Dales School train.The Dales School train.
The Dales School train.

James Groundwater, outdoor learning teacher at The Dales and leader of the project, previously told the News Post Leader: “It has been like a real big community effort. It is really nice for us that people believe in the project.

“They can see what good it is going to do to the community and also for our children.”

Read More
The Dales School working hard to open second train classroom - but still need £3...
Related topics:EngineersBlyth