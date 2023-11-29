Ofsted inspectors have found a Northumberland independent school for children with additional needs is now meeting its standards after previously criticising the school.

Gust Independent School in Ashington was previously told it was not meeting some of the standards set for independent schools following an inspection in November 2022, but a fresh check that took place in September 2023 had more positive findings.

The school updated its behaviour policy following the previous inspection after criticism of its practice of sending children home during periods of challenging behaviour, contrary to their stated policy, which inspectors noted has helped it to meet the standards.

Ofsted’s new report said: “The policy sets out clearly how periods of suspension may be used to help pupils improve their behaviour.

The school updated its behaviour policy following a previous visit by Ofsted. (Photo by Google)

“The school monitors the recording of suspensions closely. Leaders make sure that they are used appropriately.

“The recently appointed attendance officer ensures that periods of suspension are recorded accurately in attendance registers. Leaders work with parents, staff and pupils to help pupils successfully return to school after a period of suspension.”

The report also said: “Clear routines help to support pupils to manage their behaviour and promote positive attitudes to learning. There are high expectations for pupils’ behaviour. Leaders are clear that suspensions are only used in response to significant incidents.”

Inspectors found, as was the case at the previous inspection, that safety was “a high priority for the school” and records for safeguarding were “thorough,” adding: “There is a tenacious approach to following up on concerns and pursuing the best outcomes to keep pupils safe.”