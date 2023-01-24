GUST Independent School in Ashington was inspected by Ofsted, the government’s education regulator, to monitor progress towards meeting standards and requirements set for independent schools.

The inspection report noted that standards requiring a written behaviour policy to be effectively implemented were no longer met by the school.

According to the report, school leaders “occasionally send pupils home to ‘cool off’ when a pupil demonstrates particularly challenging behaviour.”

GUST independent school was inspected in November 2022 to investigate progress towards meeting the independent school standards.

This was not detailed in the school’s behaviour policy.

The report also found that “leaders are not carrying out their responsibilities effectively so that the independent school standards are met consistently” as a result of this issue.

But the report found that since the last standard Ofsted inspection in February 2022, when the school was labelled as ‘requires improvement’, students “speak enthusiastically about the changes leaders have made.”

Improvements to the school’s first aid processes and training was also noted in the most recent report.

A spokesperson for the school said: “Following on from the Ofsted progress monitoring inspection our behaviour policy has been updated inline with Ofsted’s advice, amending the use of an absence code.

“All other aspects of our behaviour policy were upheld by Ofsted.

“Any indiscretion will affect the leadership and management rating, as per Ofsted guidelines.”