The £40m project will construct a shared campus for Astley Community High School and Whytrig Middle School in Seaton Delaval.

Over 1,000 students at the schools, as well as the wider community, will benefit from the swimming facilities and sports pitches planned for the site on The Avenue.

Northumberland County Council’s plans had been recommended for approval by planning officers following a public consultation, and were duly approved at the Strategic Planning Committee meeting.

A CGI representation of the entrance to the planned shared facilities.

John Barnes, executive headteacher at the Seaton Valley Federation of Schools, said: “I am delighted that planning permission has been granted.

“The development is very exciting. I cannot wait for the next stage to begin and for the project to be completed.

“I am looking forward to having the building and facilities that the young people and community deserve and giving the staff the opportunity to work in such a great place and inspire the future generations.”

What do the proposals involve?

A CGI rendering of the interior of the new campus.

Proposals for the new facilities originated in 2016, as a multi-million pound backlog of repairs and high levels of asbestos in the current buildings means refurbishments are impossible without closing large parts of the schools.

The schools will have separate classrooms but will share science labs, art studios, and some other facilities.

Multi-use games areas totalling seven tennis courts, a swimming pool, and both real and artificial surface football pitches are included in plans.

Parking proposals consist of a ‘park and stride’ with a new car park a few minutes walk from the premises.

An aerial CGI of the school building and community sports facilities that the approved plans detail.

Councillor Trevor Thorne, chair of the Strategic Planning Committee, said: “I think this an amazing investment and a great opportunity to enrich the lives of people in Seaton Valley.

“We are going to get a state-of-the-art school and I am very happy for the headteacher, staff, pupils, and community that we are investing in this corner of Northumberland.”

Designed by Ryder Architecture, the campus will be the first carbon neutral school in Northumberland, supporting the council’s plans to be net-zero by 2030 and reducing the energy bills burden on the schools’ budgets.

Consultations on the plans

Councillor Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member for children’s services, said: “A huge amount of work and consultation has taken place so that we now have this really innovative and ambitious project that will benefit the young people of Seaton Valley and the wider community for generations to come.

“We are making record investment in our schools across the county.

“We have also pledged investment for schools in Amble and Berwick, and The Gilbert Ward Academy is due to open in Blyth in September for young people with social, emotional and mental health needs.

“The designs look outstanding, and I look forward to seeing them become reality.”

56 public objections had been made to the proposal including from local businesses Delaval And Hartley Glaziers & Ceramics and Melrose Funeral Services, who both cited the impact on parking outside their premises in their comments.

The project site is on the Green Belt too, but the senior planning officer’s report on the project said the urgent need for new school facilities, lack of alternative sites within the catchment area, and community benefit of sports facilities overrides the harms identified.