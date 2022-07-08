A CGI of the new school. More images will be available during the drop-in consultation meeting on Tuesday.

The county council is planning to spend £40m replacing the Astley Community High School and Whytrig Middle School buildings in Seaton Delaval with a “first-class learning environment fit for the future”.

A pre-planning consultation event will take place on Tuesday (July 12) where there will be an opportunity for members of the local community, school staff, parents, carers and pupils to review the design proposals and provide feedback before the planning application is submitted.

The design and project teams will be available on the evening to answer any questions and take feedback on the proposals for the new shared site, situated off The Avenue and Astley Road.

It is proposed that the new school buildings, designed by Ryder Architecture, will use innovative technologies to create the first net-zero carbon school in Northumberland, supporting the council’s ambition to become carbon neutral by 2030.The project will be the latest in a series of investments in schools across Northumberland as the council’s largest capital programme continues to take shape, improving education prospects for all.

Guy Renner-Thompson, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, said: “These are really ambitious proposals for new school buildings that will transform education facilities for generations of young people in Seaton Delaval and the surrounding areas.

“The new on-site sporting and community facilities will also benefit the wider Seaton Valley community.

“Feedback from the local community is very important and we hope as many people as possible will find out more and share their views to help shape this exciting development.”

The enhanced facilities include:

- A new swimming pool for the schools and the local community;

- A floodlit 3G full size rugby/football pitch;

- Two Multi Use Games Areas (MUGAs) split between the two schools providing seven tennis courts in total;

- Three five-a-side grass football pitches;

- Three seven-a-side grass football pitches;

- Two nine-a-side grass football pitches;

- Two full-size grass football pitches;

- A forest school;

- SEN specific facilities to include pupils in mainstream education where appropriate;

- Off-site parking providing staff parking, as well as the opportunity for parent drop off and pick up.

The consultation event will be held at Astley Community High School, Elsdon Avenue, Seaton Delaval, Northumberland, NE25 0BP from 6pm until 8pm.

Anyone who cannot attend will be able to visit the website https://dppukltd.com/seatondelavalschools from 12-19 July to view the proposals and provide any comments.

Following this consultation, a planning application will be submitted, and the planning department will offer a further opportunity for residents to provide their views.