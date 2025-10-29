Staff and students from The Duchess’s Community High School in Alnwick attended an international LGBTQ+ human rights summit on Tyneside.

The Safer To Be Me event included a two day conference, where staff members Rosie Bush and Jo Patten were invited to give a presentation alongside three students.

Their workshop, entitled ‘Empowering Rural Voices: The Transformative Impact of Our School Pride Club’, shared student experiences of growing up LGBTQ+ in the town of Alnwick and its rural catchment.

Students talked about the school’s Pride Club, which has been running since 2019, and the impact that local charity BOOST has had on members of the club and the wider school culture.

An Alnwick student at the conference.

Rosie said: “I was proud to take the students to the conference; they spoke confidently about our Pride Club and about their own experiences to a room full of adults. Speaking about our rural context to a diverse audience was an experience most young people don’t get, and they certainly made the most of the opportunity.”

Jo, PHSCE co-ordinator, said: “At DCHS all pupils learn about protected characteristics, the 2010 Equality Act and British Values in PHSCE lessons. Our pupils can develop empathy in a safe, inclusive learning environment. The Safer To Be Me celebrated many of these values, including tolerance and equality.”

The summit brought over 500 delegates from more than 40 countries to the North East to discuss, explore and address key issues facing the LGBTQ+ community across the world.

The students, aged 14-18, were given the chance to hear keynote speakers from local and international government, and to hear from a panel of experts how the changing political climate is impacting LGBTQ+ people.

Safer To Be Me was brought together by local charities ReportOUT, Pride Action North and Out North East and included the signing of the Newcastle-Gateshead Declaration, the first ever international LGBTQ+ solidarity Declaration. DCHS Pride Club, BOOST and Alnwick Town Council were all among the first organisations to sign the declaration.