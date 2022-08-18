Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emily Berkley is off to Oxford to study chemistry.

Despite being the first year group nationally to sit A level exams since 2019, 39% of students received an A* or Distinction* and 73% achieved at least an A or a distinction.

These grades mean that 81% of students achieved their first-choice university offer in what has been a very competitive year.

Overall, 84% of students are now headed to university, (27% to the most prestigious Russell Group universities) and 16% have places on apprenticeship programmes in their chosen field.

Students have gained places in a broad range of courses and disciplines from maths, chemistry and law, to environmental science, ancient history, and dance and musical theatre.

Emily Berkley achieved an exceptional set of results with a full house of A*s and will now prepare for her move to Oxford University to study chemistry. Louise Mather achieved an impressive two A*s and an A and is off to study maths at Durham University.

Other top performers include:

- Maddison Dodds, who achieved three grade As and is going on to study biology at Newcastle University;

- Mark Woodridge, who was awarded two grade As and a Distinction* and will be going on to study geography at London School of Economics;

- Callum Wilson, who achieved an A in film, an A in drama and theatre as well as a Distinction* in creative media, earning a place to study theatre and performance at Leeds Beckett University;

- Beccy Smith, who achieved three grade Bs and will now go on to study philosophy and theology at Durham University;

- Sophie French, who was awarded grades A, A, B and will now prepare to study environmental science at York University;

- Olaf Zieba, who received two As and B, earning a place at Newcastle University to study biomedical sciences;

- Ben Alderson, who received two As and an A* and is going on to study economics and Northumbria University;

- Grace Brown, who was awarded and A, B, and a Distinction and is going on to study creative writing at Sunderland University;

- Guy Henderson, who achieved two Bs and a Distinction* earning a place at Northumbria University to study economics and finance;

- Emma Jewitt, who received an A* and two Bs and will now prepare to embark on a paralegal apprenticeship;

- Georgia Leo, who was awarded two Bs and a Distinction* is now off to study sport and exercise science at the University of Hull;

- Callum Wilson, who was awarded an A* and two Bs and is heading off to Newcastle University for a combined honours;

- Beth Candlish, who achieved two Distinctions and a Distinction* and is taking a well-deserved break by having a gap year.

- Cameron Younger who received a B, a Distinction and a Distinction* and will now prepare to study graphic design at Northumbria University.

Other notable grades:

- Amy Rennison’s A* in music;

- Lauren Stacey and Alex Willcox’s Distinction* in sport studies;

- Danny Broady and Jack Wakenshaw’s Distinction* in business studies.

Speaking of her students’ success, Yvonne Weston, head teacher at Ashington Academy, said: "These results show what our students are capable of and they are so deserving of them. They have worked really hard, overcome some very challenging circumstances over the past two years and showing great resilience. I am incredibly proud of the commitment and determination they have shown in the run up to these exams and was absolutely delighted to share in their celebrations this morning. I would also like to thank parents and carers for their support, we could not have achieved this without them."

Laura Smith, assistant head teacher for sixth form, also thanked staff and praised students, saying: “Who could have known how these two years would pan out, but our students have risen to the challenge. We are so pleased that their exam results reflect what we already knew; they are a brilliant group of young people who have a bright future ahead of them.

"Thank you also to our teachers who have gone above and beyond to support students through remote learning and the pandemic to get to this stage."