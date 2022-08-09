In its 2022 Rural Crime Report, rural insurer NFU Mutual reveals the first quarter of 2022 has seen thieves making up for lost time, with UK costs over 40% higher than the same period last year.

The surge follows a UK-wide drop of 9.3% to £40.5m in 2021.

In the North East, rural crime costs fell by more than the national average last year, seeing a 15% decrease to £6.7m.

This is a Farm Watch area - sign of the times in rural communities.

However, claims indications from the end of 2021 and into the first quarter of this year show a rise in the cost of rural crime in both the North East and England as a whole.

Last year, well-organised criminals continued to plague farmyards stealing high-value farm machinery as the UK cost of agricultural vehicle theft reported to NFU Mutual remained at over £9m.

Land Rover Defender owners battled a barrage of crime as the rocketing value of second-hand cars and replacement parts saw thieves stealing the iconic British 4x4 vehicles and stripping them down, with the cost of claims shooting up by 87% to £2.6m nationally.

And although NFU Mutual saw the cost of stolen quad bikes and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) fall 11% to £2.2m in 2021, almost half of those thefts took place from September to December.

As shipping delays and the effects of Covid and Brexit contributed to low supply and a rise in demand, thieves turned their sights back to these easily portable, hot-ticket items to capitalise on growing waiting lists and soaring market values.

Rustling has also become more lucrative for criminal gangs, and latest analysis shows farm animals worth an estimated £2.4m were stolen in 2021. Soaring food prices could mean that livestock theft now increases, raising concerns about food security, animal welfare and people's health due to stolen animals being slaughtered in unhygienic conditions.

The number of fuel theft claims received by NFU Mutual fell from 2020 to 2021, but with record high prices for diesel and heating oil, NFU Mutual claims data from the first half of this year indicates the frequency and cost of fuel theft claims have more than doubled compared to the same period in 2021. In a new poll of the rural community by NFU Mutual, almost half of respondents (49%) said that fuel theft was now their greatest crime concern.*

The latest crime wave has prompted the insurer to issue urgent advice and a series of videos to help farmers take action to protect their property.

Dave Smith, NFU Mutual Regional Manager for the North East, said: “Our latest claims figures warn that rural theft is quickly gathering momentum as criminals make up for time lost over the past two pandemic years. We’re advising rural people to review their security, to help prevent crime and disruption.