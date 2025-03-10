Young Newcastle bricklayer wins apprentice of the year

A Persimmon Homes bricklayer has won apprentice of the year at the Apprenticeship 2025 Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Hall, from Newcastle, was given the prestigious intermediate apprentice of the year award after opting to go for an apprenticeship straight from school.

The 20-year-old took home the award as Persimmon was also named as Employer of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Hall, 20, said: “It’s an amazing honour to win this award, I’m so pleased.

Samantha Ainsley, Chris Curry, Tom Hall and Michael Johnson at Persimmon North East

“I’ve loved having the opportunity to learn new skills and the support from my mentors at Persimmon has been invaluable.”

Samantha Ainsley, Head of Apprenticeship Operations and Standards at Newcastle College, said: “It is was great to present Tom with his Apprentice of the Year Award and also to present Chris and Michael with their Employer of the Year Award.

“At Newcastle College we are committed to providing the next generation with every chance for success and working closely with industry allows us to achieve just that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Curry, Regional Chairman North East and Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted Tom has received this award. Tom’s hard work, persistence and dedication to learning has really paid off. I’m excited to see what Tom does in the future.

“It’s fantastic to see our apprentices do well and we hope to see many more follow in Tom’s footsteps.”