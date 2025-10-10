Would you be interested in becoming a Scout Trustee?

Scouting is all about giving young people skills for life and that relies on the support of a strong and committed team of volunteers. Behind every good Scout Group is a group of Trustees who make sure everything runs smoothly. Could you be one of them?

Stannington Ridley is a small rural Scout Group where most of our Team members and Trustees are parents of our Scouts, Cubs and Beavers.

Trustees form the Trustee Board, working together to oversee the safe and successful running of the Group. Their role is to make sure we have the resources, guidance and governance in place to support our young members and leaders.

We are currently operating with the minimum number of Trustees and are looking to attract additional Trustees to help share the load.

You don’t need any special experience to join, just enthusiasm, common sense, and a willingness to get involved. Training and guidance are provided, and you’ll be joining a supportive team where everyone’s contribution is valued.

Why become a Trustee?

Being a Trustee is a chance to make a real difference in your community.

By helping to guide and shape the future of the Group, you’ll be ensuring that lots of young people have access to fun, adventure and opportunities to learn skills that will last a lifetime.

It’s also a fantastic way to develop your own skills, meet new people and play a key part in a positive, community-driven organisation.

How much time is involved?

We have three to four meetings a year and an AGM. Beyond that you will be asked to do things on an ad hoc or regular basis depending on the time you are able to give. Initially these will be routine administrative tasks most of which can be done in the comfort of your own home and require basic IT knowledge and the equipment to use it. Whether you can give a little time or a lot, your support will be hugely valued.

Join us today

We’re looking for people from all walks of life to bring their experience, ideas and energy to our Trustee Board. If you believe in giving young people the best possible start in life, we’d love to hear from you.

Get in touch via https://stannington.scoutsonline.co.uk/ to find out more about becoming a Trustee and helping us continue to make a difference in our community.