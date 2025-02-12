Wooler & Borders Apprentice Auctioneer starts his career journey

Oliver McClymont starts his journey as an apprentice auctioneer at H&H

In support of National Apprenticeship Week, H&H Group showcases the journey of Oliver McClymont, an 18-year-old who has recently embarked on his career as an apprentice auctioneer at St Boswells Auction Mart.

H&H has a longstanding commitment to nurturing the next generation across its companies, and Oliver's story is a testament to that.

Six months ago, Oliver joined Harrison & Hetherington at its St Boswells Auction Centre in the Scottish Borders. Brought up on the family’s livestock farm Kirkstead near Selkirk, run by his parents Alan and Hillary, along with his brother Sam, Oliver developed a strong interest in farming from an early age.

Oliver McClymont, Apprentice Auctioneer, Harrison & Hetherington

Oliver has been involved in both commercial and pedigree livestock all his life, helping out on the farm and regularly attending sales with his father and brother. The family focus breeding pedigree Blackface sheep, Galloway cattle, and Bluefaced Leicester sheep and his interest in auctioneering stemmed from a young age, as he was captivated by the excitement of sales and the energy auctioneers bring to the process.

Having successfully completed his probation period, Oliver is now officially an apprentice auctioneer at H&H. Over the last six months, he has worked closely with senior auctioneers, including Adam Grieve, Iain Dick, and Tom Story. His days are packed with practical learning experiences, attending sales and visiting farms to evaluate livestock.

Mondays at St Boswells and Wednesdays at Wooler are dedicated to fatstock sales, while store sales are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Oliver is gaining invaluable experience by working in the ring, which has helped him develop a keen eye for stock value.

A standout moment for Oliver came during his first Christmas sale, where he had the opportunity to sell turkeys, marking his initial step into live auctioneering. Reflecting on his experiences so far, he shares: “Selling turkeys was a real highlight for me. I’ve also enjoyed going out to meet our customers, particularly in the Borders and East Lothians, and learning how different farms operate.”

Oliver's exposure extends beyond livestock sales, having also been involved in on-farm machinery sales and working on machinery lots for Carlisle sales, helping them go live on the website. He values the diversity of the role, stating, “H&H is a company with a huge variety, not just in livestock but across several sectors.”

One of the memorable moments for Oliver was assisting at the Carry House dispersal sale at Carlisle, where traditional crossing Leicesters fetched exceptional prices. “The sale was phenomenal, and it was a great experience to be part of something so successful,” he says.

Looking ahead, Oliver is focused on qualifying as an auctioneer, with plans to sit his official exams through Harper Adams University. While fully dedicated to his career, he continues to help out on the family farm in his spare time, particularly during busy periods like lambing.

For Oliver, starting at the bottom and learning from his peers has been a crucial part of his journey. His involvement spans office work, answering phones, and supporting the team with administrative tasks. “The team here has been welcoming and incredibly supportive in teaching me the ropes,” he reflects.

The commencement of Oliver McClymont’s journey as an apprentice auctioneer highlights the value of hands-on experience, a passion for the industry, and the importance of mentorship. H&H’s continued commitment to developing young talent ensures that the next generation of auctioneers like Oliver will have the skills and knowledge to succeed in this exciting and industry.