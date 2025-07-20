Wee 'Gers kick off League campaign against the Blue Brazil

Struan Mair grabbed his first goal for Berwick Rangers as the club completed their pre-season programme with a 3-1 success over Penicuik Athletic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old former Edinburgh City and Gala Fairydean Rovers man has added to the black and golds attacking options since signing in the summer.

Greg Binnie and Niall Kemp got the others as the Borderers geared up for this weekend’s Lowland League opener when they take on Cowdenbeath at MKM Shielfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the Blue Brazil finishing tenth and Berwick in a disappointing 16th spot last term, both of the former SFL sides will be looking to make big strides forward this season.

Berwick's 2025/26 Lowland League season starts at MKM Shielfield on Saturday

“I thought we were good today and moved the ball pretty well, and pre-season in general I think has been pretty productive,” manager Kevin Haynes told the club’s social media.

“We’ve worked on two or three different formations and got the guys to understand these formations and how we want to play within these systems and they’ve taken it all on board, so it’s been a good pre-season in general.”

Mair lashed in the third from an angle after Binnie had slid Berwick ahead and Kemp thundered in the second from a half-cleared corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You’re putting ideas into players every single week and you eventually start seeing them coming through. I thought we passed the ball pretty well today, we passed it quicker and were really holding onto the ball, which I asked them to do – moving the ball quick, and I think that we did that.”

“Everybody wants to watch an attacking style of football and as an ex-centre forward myself that’s how I wanted to play, in a team that did that, and I’m glad that the chances we are creating is evidential now. “

Berwick have won three of their four warm-up games and scored 12 goals in the process as they’ve gone through their paces.

“We’ll be prepared for Saturday,” continued Haynes.

“The lead up to the game has been going on for the last couple of weeks, so we’ve got an idea of how Cowdenbeath will play and we’ll be prepared and planned for that. It’s that old rivalry that never seems to go away, so it’s a huge game to start the season and I’m really looking forward to it.”