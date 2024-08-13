Virtual reality at Northumberland nature reserve

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anybody wanting to experience Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Hauxley nature reserve, and its Wildlife Discover Centre can now do it without setting foot onto the site via an accessible interactive web app.

Created by a team at 3D Virtual Spaces, the app has been made possible thanks to the NGI (Newcastle Gateshead Initiative) Everybody Welcome Initiative and Visit Northumberland. It can be accessed via www.nwt.org.uk/get-involved/visitor-centres/hauxley-wildlife-discovery-centre.

The app offers a wonderful opportunity for people who have accessibility issues to still experience the award-winning reserve for themselves, without leaving the comfort of their own home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Likewise, nature lovers outside the region can view the reserve virtually to see if it is the kind of place they would like to visit in person before adding it to their wish list, and, once they have visited, can relive their wonderful Hauxley experience when they return home.

Hauxley nature reserve and Wildlife Discovery Centre go 3D.

Even better, they can share the virtual tour with their family, friends, neighbours, and work colleagues who may be inspired to take a trip and which, in turn, will boost the local economy.

Alex Lister, Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Druridge Bay Landscapes Manager says:

“This is fantastic way of looking around Hauxley without being there. It is also a terrific way for people to explore the site and decide for themselves if it is the sort of place they would like to, or be able to, visit. However, I can guarantee once people have had a look via the app, they will be booking their holidays and coming to see the site for themselves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Situated at Druridge Bay, Hauxley nature reserve is one of the best wildlife watching spots in the Northeast, a wonderful place for butterflies and one of the easiest places in Northumberland to see red squirrels and tree sparrows.