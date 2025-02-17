Virgin Money Strengthens Commitment to Farming in Northumberland with Leadership Promotion

Virgin Money has reaffirmed its dedication to agriculture by promoting Rob Cleasby, north of England Agri-Business Manager, to Agricultural Director for the same area, which covers Northumberland, Cumbria and County Durham. His elevation is part of a broader strategy to enhance the bank’s longstanding support for the UK’s farming sector.

Virgin Money has built a national team of Agricultural Business Managers serving clients in the UK with a unique wealth of knowledge of the industry and its financial needs. The bank’s promotion of its senior business managers will strengthen its longstanding support for the UK’s agricultural sector. Rob will now have the opportunity to give his clients in the north the assurance of personal, director-level attention at a time of unprecedented challenges for the industry.

Oliver Maxey, Virgin Money’s Head of Agriculture for England, emphasised the significance of this promotion: “Rob has been an outstanding asset to our clients for a decade, and his promotion reflects the trust both Virgin Money and farming customers have in his expertise. As Agricultural Director, he will continue to provide dedicated, personal support while also shaping and expanding our services to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients.”

Rob Cleasby is based in North East England, covering Northumberland, County Durham, North Yorkshire, and North Cumbria. With nearly 29 years of experience in banking, Rob has held various business banking roles across Scotland and the North East for institutions including Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, Virgin Money, and NatWest. For the past 10 years, he has specialised in the agricultural sector, an industry he has been involved with for most of his life.

Brought up on a farm in the County Durham dales, Rob worked on a hill farm after leaving school while completing studies at Durham Agricultural College. He also gained practical farming experience on weekends and holidays. He holds a Diploma in Agriculture from Newton Rigg Agricultural College, a Degree in Agriculture from Newcastle University, and a Master’s in Land Economy from Aberdeen University.

Reflecting on his promotion, Rob said: “The promotion of several agricultural colleagues to Director demonstrates Virgin Money’s commitment to the industry and a desire to grow our customer base under the ownership of Nationwide, while still supporting and looking after our existing customers.”

Virgin Money currently provides c.£1.5bn in funding and financial services to agricultural clients, helping them navigate an evolving landscape. The bank’s latest promotions reinforce its commitment to expert-led guidance and long-term partnerships as it transitions into its next phase as part of the Nationwide Building Society.