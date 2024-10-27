Thompson nets treble in Berwick hockey success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Abbie Thompson scored a hat-trick as Berwick netted double figures in a demolition job at Falkirk & Linlithgow.

Player of the match Thompson was all smiles as she celebrated placing shots beyond the keeper with her stick into the net backboards accompanied by her team-mates’ cheers on three occasions in a 10-1 success.

Erin Fairbairn and Emma Fraser both struck doubles and they were joined on the scoresheet by Haley Garland, Caitlin Young, and Becca Murray.

Berwick have won their opening four fixtures in the Women’s East Three hockey league and they have a big game this Saturday as they host Inverleith, who they are joint-top of the table with.

Berwick have scored 19 times and conceded just twice so far this season.