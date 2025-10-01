Thank you for saying ‘yes’
Local social groups like Northumbria Oddfellows are here to offer a friendly space where you can meet others, share some company, and have activities to look forward to.
If you weren’t able to join us this time, please don’t worry – there are many more opportunities ahead. In the coming weeks we’ve got a lunch at City Bistro in Sunderland on Wednesday 15 October at 12.30pm and Coffee and Chat at Café 16 in Newcastle Cathedral on Friday 17 October at 10.30am, as well as our other regular get-togethers at Tremolo Lounge in Gosforth on Monday 6 and 13 October from 10.30am.
If you’d like to come along, you’ll be made very welcome. You can get in touch with me on 07352 348 740 or by email at [email protected] and I’ll be happy to send you a diary of local events. You can also see what’s coming up at www.oddfellows.co.uk/events.
We’d be delighted to meet you.
Suzanne Armstrong
Social Organiser, Northumbria Oddfellows