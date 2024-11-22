Tenth anniversary for Blyth beach charity challenge: Heels v Eels
Heels v Eels is an annual fundraising event whereby people are asked to brave the north sea in the winter in their finest clothes and (optionally) heels.
This year’s theme is bright – with organisers suggesting colours such as red or fuchsia as being the best to stand out against the sea.
The event will take place on Saturday, the 23rd November at 2pm, with the option to meet up at 1pm beforehand for food.
The initiative is also supported this year by Blyth Battery, and those taking part can use the cafe to warm up and have a chat following the swim.
The event is for seasoned sea swimmers only and may be called off if the weather deems it unsafe.
All proceeds will go to Crisis.
