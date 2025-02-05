Taylor Wimpey launches showhomes in Washington

Taylor Wimpey North East is inviting potential homebuyers to visit the two newly launched showhomes at its Washington development, Stoneridge Hall.

The three-bedroom Byrneham and four-bedroom Chalham showhomes feature a spacious lounge and an open plan kitchen and diner with double doors leading to the rear garden, perfect for a summer barbeque. The house types are designed with energy efficiency in mind, with PV solar panels, triple glazed windows and electric vehicle charging points.

Sarah Whittingham, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey North East, said: “We’re really excited to welcome prospective homebuyers to our new show homes to give them the opportunity to envisage their new life at Stoneridge Hall. We encourage anyone looking to make a move to Washington to book an appointment with our friendly sales team to find out more about the incentives and offers we have available.”

Stoneridge Hall has a variety of two, three and four bedroom homes available, designed for a range of buyers from growing families to downsizers.

The Chalham house type

Situated on the edge of Usworth, there’s a selection of local amenities, schools, and shops nearby for living essentials and with easy access to the A19 and A1, residents have great connections to the surrounding areas for further options. The development also features green, open space for enjoying the outdoors and socialising with the local community.

