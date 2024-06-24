Taylor Wimpey helps keep Upper Callerton clean

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A number of colleagues from the Taylor Wimpey North East team recently partnered with Woolsington Parish Council and volunteered their time to assist in a community litter pick in Upper Callerton, demonstrating how dedicated they are to the local community and taking care of the environment.

The litter pick event, organised by Woolsington Parish Council, brought together a group of enthusiastic volunteers determined to tackle litter and debris that had accumulated in this picturesque area.

Sarah Whittingham, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey North East, said: "Community engagement and environmental responsibility are integral to our company's values, our team was eager to roll up their sleeves and assist Woolsington Parish Council as they work so hard throughout the year to making the area a lovely place to live. We believe that by working together, we can create a more beautiful and sustainable environment for all to enjoy."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collaborative effort resulted in the removal of a significant amount of litter and the restoration of the area’s natural beauty. Participants from Taylor Wimpey North East were pleased to contribute to this meaningful cause alongside fellow community members.

Members of the Taylor Wimpey North East team help with litter pick

John Littleton, Parish Councillor for the ward of Woolsington and Bankfoot at Woolsington Parish Council, said: "We extend our sincere appreciation to Taylor Wimpey North East for their generous contribution of time and resources, and the support given in helping the Parish Council introduce habitat and site improvements at the Parish Ponds. Their involvement in our clean-up initiative has made a substantial impact, and we are thrilled to see local businesses like Taylor Wimpey North East actively participating in our community's betterment."