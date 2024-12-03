Taylor Wimpey awards The Children’s Foundation with £1,000

The Children’s Foundation, a local mental and physical health and well-being charity for children and young people has been awarded £1,000 from Taylor Wimpey North East, after being announced as the winner of the homebuilder’s Community Chest competition.

Running throughout August, the competition aimed to bring the Newcastle-Upon-Tyne community together, asking local people to nominate a charity, organisation or individual who they believe deserved a helping hand. After receiving 152 entries, The Children’s Foundation were selected as winners of the competition.

Set up in 1990, The Children’s Foundation aims to improve the mental and physical health of young people in the North East. The charity delivers weekly drop-in sessions and courses at its children’s community allotment, allowing children to get involved in various arts and craft projects while aiming to reduce anxiety and any other mental health concerns.

Susan Jones, Fundraising Manager at The Children’s Foundation, said: “We’re thrilled to have been selected by the local community as winners of the Community Chest competition. We strive to improve the mental health and physical wellbeing of all young people and The Children’s Foundation is a place where children can come, relax and enjoy various workshops and projects. The recent donation will allow us to continue our vital services, so thank you Taylor Wimpey North East!”

Sarah Whittingham, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North East, said: “We’re proud to be able to support a local organisation which supports young people and children within our community. The Community Chest is a fantastic initiative as it gives local people the chance to have their say and nominate causes which are close to their hearts. We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who took part.”