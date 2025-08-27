Sunshine, Crowds, and Countryside Celebrations at the Glendale Show

The sun shone brightly as thousands of people from across the North of England and the Scottish Borders gathered in Wooler for the annual Glendale Show on Bank Holiday Monday.

In its 138th year, the Glendale Show continues to honour its traditions, providing a true family day out showcasing the very best of stockmanship, craftsmanship, horticulture, cookery, rural skills, and community spirit. The competition rings were once again at the heart of the day with, for many, the main ring attractions being the highlight of the day.

Despite restrictions on Scottish entries due to current bluetongue regulations, the sheep classes attracted a fantastic line-up of quality stock from across Northumberland. The Sheep Interbreed Championship went to David & James Rock, Hethpool for their Cheviot ewe, with reserve awarded to the Longknowe Flock, Cheviot Farming, for their Park Type Cheviot gimmer shown by Matthew Wilson, shepherd.

The Young Handlers sheep classes reached record entries, reflecting the enthusiasm of the next generation:

The Newcastle Pipe Band

Age 10 and under: Champion – Oakley Bell, 9; Reserve – Rory Smailes, 10

Age 16 and under: Champion – Izzy Charleton, 15; Reserve – Henry Mair-Chapman, 15

In the cattle section, Jonathan Craggs won Champion and was recipient of the Lilburn Estates Trophy for his Limousin Cross heifer, and the Reserve Champion went to Lilburn Estates for a cow and a calf.

The prestigious Overall Champion of Champions title was awarded to David & James Rock, Hethpool (Cheviot ewe), with the award presented by sponsor Harrison & Hetherington’s Managing Director Robin Anderson.

The equestrian section offered a full day of events, with classes ranging from Ridden and Working Hunters to lead-rein and show jumping. A highlight was the ever-popular Equine Fancy Dress competition, and after strong competition throughout the day, the overall Hunter Champion title was awarded to Martin Surtees.

Jonathan Craggs with Champion Limousin Cross

True to its roots, the Horticultural and Industrial Section provided a colourful showcase of fruit, vegetables, flowers, baking, crafts, children’s classes, stock dressing, and photography, drawing admiration from visitors young and old.

Another important part of the day was the announcement of the recipient of the 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by the Glendale Gateway Trust.Awarded to Anne Matthewson, it recognises outstanding commitment to the countryside and the Glendale community. Anne’s dedication to the Society, her passion for sheep, and her tireless work behind the scenes were all praised by the judges.

Alongside the competitions, thousands of visitors enjoyed main ring attractions and family entertainment, including the Newcastle Pipe Band, the Sheep Show, donkey displays, and dog agility classes, all of which proved hugely popular.

Reflecting on the success of the day, Gemma Douglas, Show Secretary and Organiser, said: “We have had the most fantastic day, and the feedback from those attending, assisting, and sponsoring has been overwhelming. Glendale Agricultural Society is one of the smallest in the UK, and I can honestly say that the team who support us are outstanding and before, during, and after the Show, dozens of volunteers put in thousands of hours to make it happen.

“As an Agricultural Society, we always try to stay true to our rural roots, but we also know times are changing. That is why we encourage younger volunteers and supporters, as they are the future. Introducing new elements, such as the dog agility and main ring attractions, has been a real success.

“This Show brings the whole community together throughout August, and it is so inspiring to see so many people of all ages giving up their time to help us continue this tradition.”

The 2026 Glendale Show will be held on Monday 31st.

Further details about the Society, its membership, and its educational programme of visits can be found at, www.glendaleagriculturalsociety.com.