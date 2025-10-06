Team members from Specsavers in Ashington are set to give free eye tests and glasses to people experiencing homelessness.

In aid of World Homeless Day on October 10, the team will host an out-of-hours clinic from 5pm to 7pm to offer people experiencing homelessness a quieter environment to speak to a healthcare professional.

This clinic, in partnership with Changing Lives, is part of Specsavers wider homelessness programme which recognises that one in three people who experience homelessness need glasses.

Retail Director at Specsavers Ashington, Denise Porter, says: “Our ambition is to ensure that everyone experiencing homelessness can access free, appropriate eye and hearing care.

“By helping people achieve better sight and hearing, we hope to improve their quality of life and unfortunately, we know that for many, this is not the case because it can be incredibly difficult to get free access to this care.

“By holding an out-of-hours clinic this World Homeless Day, and working closely with Changing Lives, we are aiming to make expert care accessible to our community whilst raising awareness of the barriers currently in place.”

Specsavers also collaborates with Crisis, Vision Care, Big Issue and other homelessness services to create long-term solutions to remove healthcare barriers.

Specsavers is also calling for changes to government policy to remove unnecessary barriers that make it difficult for people experiencing homelessness to access the eye care they need.

Plans include influencing policy and systems, so people affected have access to free ear checks, eye tests and glasses, and replacement glasses,

Anyone who wishes to attend the clinic at Specsavers Ashington can request an appointment here or contact the store directly.