Sight awareness open day comes to Alnwick

An event aimed at raising awareness of the most common cause of sight loss in the UK will take place in Alnwick.

The Alnwick Macular Society Support Group, in partnership with leading sight loss charity the Macular Society, has organised an open day, which takes place at the Lindisfarne Centre, NE66 1AU, on Monday, 30 September 2024, between 10am-12pm.

The event will offer information about age-related macular degeneration (AMD). It will also highlight the wide range of support available to people living in the local area with AMD and other macular conditions.

On the day, members of the Alnwick Macular Society Support Group will be on hand to talk to visitors about the group’s activities, how it helps people with macular conditions living locally and additional support available in the area for people with vision loss.

Macular Society support group members attend their local support group for friendship and advice

The group itself meets on the last Monday of the month at Lindisfarne Centre. It is one of more than 400 groups of its kind all over the UK and offers information, encouragement and friendship to people with macular disease.

In addition, representatives from organisations including Vision Northumberland, Vison Aid, Guide Dogs and RNIB will attend to provide information on sight loss support services available locally.

Macular disease is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK. Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected and many more are at risk. The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces. Many people affected describe losing their sight as being similar to bereavement. There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common form of macular disease, affecting more than 700,000 people, usually over the age of 50.

Katherine Young, Macular Society regional manager, said: “Events like these are a great way to raise awareness of macular disease and highlight the support and help offered by the group. We would like anyone affected by macular disease to come along and meet others in the same situation.

“It’s good to be able to learn from each other’s experiences and tips. Peer to peer support can be so helpful – our groups can really help people increase in confidence and become more independent.

“If you have AMD or any other macular condition, or if you have a friend or family member who has been affected by sight problems, then please come and see us on Monday 25 September 2023 to find out more, or come to one of our monthly meetings. Friends, family and carers are welcome to join us too.”

For more information on the group, please contact Katherine on 07517 544 046 or email [email protected]

For general information on macular disease, call the Macular Society on 0300 3030 111 or email [email protected]