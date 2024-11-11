Scouts is growing enabling more young people to learn more, do more and be more

Mid Northumberland Scouting has grown 36% since 2022 providing amazing opportunities for children and young people aged 4 to 18 years made possible by adult volunteers. What an amazing team they are, and they should be proud of everything they’ve achieved.

They have welcomed children and young people from across Northumberland into their Scout Groups. They’ve equipped them with skills for life – helping them play their part in the local community. They’ve learnt the power of believing in themselves and others and how together they can do so much more.

To be a volunteer in Scouts you don’t need incredible outdoor skills or know how to use a map and compass. They can teach you all that. What’s really needed is a smile, patience, and willingness to share a little time to help others. Volunteers say they get back ten times what they put in – including new skills, new friends, and a renewed sense of the difference they can make when people work together.

The 1st Alnmouth have recently opened a Sea Scout Troop (boys and girls aged 10–14-year-old). They are already full and their new 30 members have been enjoying water activities on the river and were formally welcomed (invested) into the Scouts at a special ceremony on the beach last week. They have an action-packed programme for the year ahead.

Dwayne Fields, Chief Scout said ‘’I’m incredibly pleased that the 1st Alnmouth Scout Group have continued to grow. This means we will now have more young people in the local community making friends, building their confidence, and gaining skills that will prepare them for life and work.

When I was young, as quite a shy kid, I remember walking into my local Scout meeting place and getting such a warm welcome. I found people who believed in me, and that helped me believe in myself. This set me on a path to adventure – taking me to Antarctica, the Galapagos Islands and even the North Pole.

What made the difference were inspirational volunteers who became role models for me. I’ll also never forget the kindness and friendship of the other Scouts.

Now I’m so pleased that young people in Alnmouth get the same chance I did – to discover their talents and find their place in the world.’’

The team in Mid Northumberland Scout District have done so much in the last 24 months. The incredible kindness and generosity of the adult volunteers help make the magic happen every week. They are ordinary people from the local community who make an extraordinary difference. They’re unstoppable, a force for good helping to shape a new generation.

Whether you’re a knot-tying extraordinaire, an avid storyteller or just like to see young minds thrive they’d love to hear from you! www.northumberlandscouts.org.uk