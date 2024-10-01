SCJ Renewables Wins Prestigious National Energy Award for Multi-Million Greencroft Two Project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The North East renewable energy experts, SCJ Renewables, has been recognised at the 2024 Solar & Storage Awards – edging competition from across the UK to win ‘Commercial Solar Project of the Year’ for its work on The Lanchester Group’s Greencroft Two bottling facility in County Durham.

SCJ Renewables attended the ceremony at the NEC in Birmingham, beating out the likes of Canterbury’s Convert Energy and Salford’s YLEM Energy to scoop the prestigious award.

The Cramlington-based organisation was commended for its contribution to the Greencroft Two bottling facility in County Durham – working with The Lanchester Group, to provide and install circa 5,700 Solar PV panels at the £21m site – saving 1.2million kilograms of CO₂ every year.

SCJ Renewables’ work at Greencroft Two has already been recognised at the North East Energy Efficiency Awards in May, as well as being nominated at the national event which is set to take place in October.

SCJ Renewables Managing Directors Sean McIntyre and Christopher Lyall

Sean McIntyre, Managing Director of SCJ Renewables said: “I am delighted for our exceptional team to be taking home another award, and edging out other industry leaders from different corners of the country makes it that little bit more special.

“It’s a joy to work with partners like The Lanchester Group on projects like Greencroft Two and push the boundaries of what is possible when it comes to achieving their sustainability aspirations.”