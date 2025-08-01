Scarlett and Stu from Northumberland represent UK at International Scout event in Portugal

Scarlett, who works in Hospitality of Northumberland Scouts and Stu Bennett, IT Project Manager from Northumberland are both currently with nearly 500 UK Scouts on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure, known as World Scout Moot, in Portugal. While their event is the same, their roles within it differ hugely. Scarlett is there as a participant while Stu has been an integral part of the UK Contingent Organising Team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

9000 Scouts from across the world, aged between 18 and 25 years old, are gathered in Portugal for the 16th World Scout Moot. The adventure began in Tejo Park in Lisbon on 25th July and will finish in Porto. Throughout the jam-packed event, Scarlett is immersing herself in Portuguese communities and culture. The international Scouting event includes a 4-day expedition, during which, participants group with Scouts from other countries and take one of 100 routes through remote parts of Portugal.

After the expedition, Scarlett’s group reconvenes with the other participants to have the remaining days filled with Scouting activities, international cultural learning and skill development at a camp base in Ovar, before the closing celebration and heading back home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full of anticipation as shegot ready to leave for the adventure, Scarlett Wallis, 19, from Northumberlandsaid

9000 Scouts from around the world gather in Portugal for World Scout Moot.

“This is my first time at a World Scout event, and I’m so excited to be spending it in Madeira with Scouts from all over the world. I’m really looking forward to learning about different cultures and heritage, picking up new skills, and making loads of new friends along the way. And if I get the chance to meet Scouts from Brazil—that would absolutely make my day!"

Stu Bennett, 33, is a Scout volunteer from Northumberland. As part of the Organising Team who has spent years planning and co-ordinating the UK Contingent for the World Scout Moot in his role as UK Contingent Leadership Team Member (Communications) he is thrilled to be part of something that provides so many opportunities for young adults in Scouting.

With the final preparations complete, ready to travel to Portugal Stu said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can’t wait to just get out there now. Being part of the leadership team has been years of hard work but it’s all about to pay off. I can't wait to see our young adults having the adventure of a lifetime, learning new and exciting skills for life along with thousands of other Scouts from around the world.”

Stu Bennett ready to see the culmination of years of preparation as he heads to Portugal with UK Scouts.

This year’s theme of World Scout Moot is ‘engage’. The event encourages Scouts to connect with others and their community through cross-cultural exchange, understanding, and friendship. World Scout Moot not only gives participants their own unique experiences, but the opportunity to embed the skills and internal drive to positively impact the world around them. Opportunities like this continue to be created thanks to the support of the players of People's Postcode Lottery.

Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields wished Scarlett and Stuwell prior to their departure by saying, “A massive good luck to Stu, Scarlettand all the UK Scouts who are at the World Scout Moot. This is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and the world around us, while exploring how you can create meaningful change. The true international spirit of Scouting will shine through, with so many chances to learn from other Scouts around the world. I know each UK Scout attending will grab the opportunity to create memories, friendships and skills to last a lifetime.”

We know that too many young people today grow up unhappy and worried about their future. Scouts aims to change that. We give young people a chance to belong and a place to be themselves.