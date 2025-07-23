Rothbury WI's nude calendar raises almost £9k for HospiceCare North Northumberland
In a daring Christmas fundraiser, the ladies of Rothbury WI bared all for the good cause of HospiceCare North Northumberland.
The models braved all weathers and conditions to capture the best moments for the festive pictures, including the aurora borealis at midnight and battling strong winds.
All of their hard work and bravery has now paid off though – as the total of the funds raised after expenses has been revealed at an impressive £8952.
This isn’t the first time the women have supported charity in bold ways, as in 2023 they successfully fundraised for HospiceCare with a skinny dip in the North Sea.
Rothbury WI member, Carey Fluker Hunt: “I couldn’t believe it when I saw how much we’d raised. The calendar started as a wild idea and at first I wasn’t brave enough to get involved.
"But I’ve seen how important hospice care is to patients and their families, and I wanted to help, so I took a deep breath and said yes, and I’m so glad I did. Rothbury WI are a great bunch of women to go on an adventure with. And that total is really something!”
The calendar went on sale in all Running Fox cafés, Blacksmiths cafés, HospiceCare shops and Tully’s of Rothbury for £10, and still continues to raise money as Rothbury WI member Katy Nickolls gives a talk on the making of the calendar to other WI groups.
