Rothbury Women’s Institute (WI) have now revealed they have raised almost £9k for charity with their nude calendar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a daring Christmas fundraiser, the ladies of Rothbury WI bared all for the good cause of HospiceCare North Northumberland.

The models braved all weathers and conditions to capture the best moments for the festive pictures, including the aurora borealis at midnight and battling strong winds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of their hard work and bravery has now paid off though – as the total of the funds raised after expenses has been revealed at an impressive £8952.

Katy Nickolls Rothbury WI Secretary, Ros Allen, Lindsey Higgins, Gillian Reader, Carey Fluker Hunt and Vicienne Fleet who all featured in the calendar with Vanessa Proudlock From North Northumberland Hospice. (Photo: Susan Barwood Photography)

This isn’t the first time the women have supported charity in bold ways, as in 2023 they successfully fundraised for HospiceCare with a skinny dip in the North Sea.

Rothbury WI member, Carey Fluker Hunt: “I couldn’t believe it when I saw how much we’d raised. The calendar started as a wild idea and at first I wasn’t brave enough to get involved.

"But I’ve seen how important hospice care is to patients and their families, and I wanted to help, so I took a deep breath and said yes, and I’m so glad I did. Rothbury WI are a great bunch of women to go on an adventure with. And that total is really something!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The calendar went on sale in all Running Fox cafés, Blacksmiths cafés, HospiceCare shops and Tully’s of Rothbury for £10, and still continues to raise money as Rothbury WI member Katy Nickolls gives a talk on the making of the calendar to other WI groups.