Read all about it: Stalwart newsagent makes the news

For nearly 32 years Kevin Harrison has been selling newspapers and magazines to the good folk of Berwick — and now he’s the one making headlines.

He and his wife Denise are swapping the ‘daily’ grind for a new life running a small hotel in Scarborough, and the shop’s regulars have been pouring in to say a sad goodbye and wish them good luck.

“I’ve met a lot of lovely people here and I’ve been amazed at how the word has got around,” said Kevin. “In all these years we’ve been lucky to have such loyal customers coming in every week, some every day.

“But they’re not just customers to me — they’re friends — and I’ve loved chatting with them down the years. It’s hard walking away.”

As well as townsfolk and holiday-makers the Harrisons have had a few well-known customers including the Duke of Northumberland and motorcycle racer Guy Martin who popped in for a warming coffee when he got caught in bad weather.

Kevin, from Shilbottle, had always liked the town and enjoyed holidays in the area as a youngster, so when the newsagent’s on Castlegate came up for sale he and Denise jumped at the chance. They’ve run the business— which Kevin believes has been around for 100 years — on traditional lines from the start.

When they first arrived there were five independent newsagents in town, four of which closed, but that wasn’t bad news for the Harrisons as they could take on the extra business.

“We’ve been lucky, and the location of the shop near the station has meant we’ve had a lot of passing trade as well as existing loyal customers,” said Kevin.

“I’ll miss the town and the people. I’ve never lived anywhere as long as I’ve been here so it’ll be a wrench to leave.”

The new owner, Wasim Ashiq, has just taken over and is keeping the newspapers and magazines section alongside developing the convenience store element and opening a post office — a boon for Berwickers.