Opening fixtures for local golf league

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 24th Mar 2025, 09:50 BST

The opening fixtures of the North Northumberland Golf League tee off on Tuesday 1st April.

Alnwick Castle take on Alnmouth Village, Seahouses host Burgham Park, Linden Hall play Dunstanburgh A, Magdalene Fields A play Magdalene Fields B, Rothbury are against Warkworth and Bamburgh Castle play defending champions Goswick in Division One.

On Wednesday 2nd April the fixtures are: Foxton v Alnwick Castle, Alnmouth Village v Seahouses, Burgham Park v Linden Hall, Dunstanburgh A v Magdalene Fields B, Magdalene Fields A v Rothbury, Warkworth v Bamburgh Castle and Goswick v Foxton.

