Observatory expands with new stargazing venue at Twice Brewed Inn

One of the country’s leading observatories is expanding by taking over residency of a popular stargazing venue close to Sycamore Gap and Hadrian’s Wall, in Northumberland.

Kielder Observatory will be bringing its dedicated astronomy experts and fun events to the Twice Brewed Inn, near Bardon Mill, which is home to a 30-seater planetarium and two dozen powerful telescopes.

Kielder will be building on the legacy of Twice Brewed’s own stargazing events, which have proved incredibly popular over the years.

Set deep in the forest beneath the largest area of protected night sky in Europe, Kielder Observatory has welcomed more than 250,000 visitors since opening in 2008.

The planetarium at the Twice Brewed Inn in Northumberland

Leigh Venus, CEO of Kielder Observatory, said: “The Twice Brewed Inn gives us an amazing new way to share the night sky. Imagine stepping out from their cosy pub or luxury accommodation straight into a stargazing adventure, with great food, great beer from an award-winning microbrewery, and the whole universe waiting overhead.

“This is the biggest leap forward for Kielder Observatory since we opened back in 2008. It’s the start of an exciting new chapter, bringing together world-class astronomy in two incredible places, powered by our fantastic teams, all with the same warm welcome under some of the most spectacular dark skies you’ll ever see. We’ll be offering two different but perfectly complementary experiences, each with its own unique magic, and we can’t wait to welcome people to enjoy both.”

Twice Brewed first opened its observatory in early 2020 and has since built a strong reputation for its stargazing.

Steve Blair, Manager of the Twice Brewed Inn, said: “We’re really proud of the Twice Brewed Planetarium, a unique and hugely popular centre for stargazing located in the heart of Northumberland International Dark Sky Park, and for the following we’ve developed for our outdoor stargazing events. This collaboration, linking up with the world-renowned Kielder Observatory, will be a new chapter for Twice Brewed stargazing.

Inside the 30-seater planetarium at the Twice Brewed Inn, Northumberland

“Together, I’m sure we’ll go from strength to strength and allow even more people to enjoy the wonders of the night sky, whether it's identifying stars, locating famous constellations, exploring distant galaxies and planets or unravelling the secrets of the Milky Way.”

Kielder Observatory will officially take over on September 1, 2025.