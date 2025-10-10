Northumberland Wildlife Trust is going for gold

Northumberland Wildlife Trust has been awarded the Silver Better Health at Work Award and now has its sights set on gold.

The Better Health at Work Award recognizes employers in the North East and Cumbria for their commitment to improving employee health and wellbeing through structure initiatives.

The award scheme, which is free a flexible to participate in, consists of six levels with each level having specific campaigns that organizations must meet to progress, allowing them to build a structured approach to workplace health.

The five campaigns for the silver award were EDI, Healthy Eating, Mental Health, Physical Activity, and a Sustainable Living week, with activities, emails and newsletters running alongside each campaign.

For two years, the wildlife charity saw staff taking part in a hydration challenge, sharing healthy food and recipes, enjoying Fruity Friday every week, taking part in outdoor yoga sessions, going on 5k runs, biking and busing to work, enjoying energy efficient and neurodivergent lunches and pitting their wits against each other in EDI quizzes.

With their sights now set on the Gold Award, staff will be gearing up for a series of five-week campaigns, assisting in the writing of a three-year wellbeing strategy for the Trust and taking advantage of free health checks.