A man is attempting a 24-hour darts marathon in Alnmouth to raise money for Asthma and Lung UK.

Derek Allen from Broomhill has dedicated much of his life to organising and taking part in charity fundraisers. In the last 10 years, he has raised over £22,000 with friends and his 18-year-old daughter, Ellie, who between them have walked 1000’s of miles.

On Saturday, March 22 at 10am, Derek, along with his friend Ben Oliver, will begin a 24-hour non-stop darts event at Alnmouth and Lesbury Cricket Club.

The friends hope be at the board throwing darts for the entire time and they invite friends, club members and any other member of the public to join for a game, keep them company, or simply show their support.

Derek Allan sells his books, poetry and music to help fund his charity fundraisers.

Derek said: “I do a different charity every single time I do it. If someone tells me about a family member or loved one being ill, I will add it to my list.”

This isn’t the first time Derek has completed a darts marathon. He added: "The first time I did a darts challenge was 30 years ago, I am full of energy and all I've ever cared about is people. The most obvious thing in the world is to help each other

“Throwing darts for 24 hours becomes painful after about two hours, and there’s about two hours in the night when no-one’s there but you and the person you’re with and you can hardly stand because your back seizes up. But, I never think ‘can I do this’, because I know I can.”

Those wishing to donate should do so via Derek’s JustGiving page.