Northumberland man raises £428 in 24-hour darts marathon for Asthma and Lung UK
Derek Allen, from Broomhill, who dedicated much of his life to charity fundraisers, completed the challenge in Alnmouth and Lesbury Cricket Club on Saturday, March 22.
Along with friends, Ben Oliver and Richard Lillico, the men stayed at the club throwing darts for the entire duration, raising a total of £428 so far.
Club members and member of the public were encouraged to come along and join for a game, keep them company, or simply show their support.
Derek’s wife and supporter, Melanie Allen said: “Lots of people turned up throughout the day and evening. Even a special few who arrived in the small hours of the morning, these people were most appreciated as this is when it started getting tougher.”
She added: “Derek remained in high spirits throughout, only complaining of a slightly sore throwing arm afterwards!”
Derek has raised over £22,000 for charity over the last 10 year through various fundraisers, including walking thousands of miles with his daughter, Ellie. Each time, he picks a different charity to dedicate his fundraising efforts to.
He explained: "I have a list, I have done this since I was nine. The first time I did a darts challenge was 30 years ago, I am full of energy and all I've ever cared about is people. The most obvious thing in the world is to help each other.”
Those who would still wish to donate can do so via JustGiving.
