A Northumberland man and friends with connections to Myanmar have walked 70km and raised almost £12k for earthquake victims.

Harry Carr-Ellison, from Powburn, and friends Ben Frederick, Ed Chichester, Jack Arkwright, and Jack Shaw, met while living and working in Myanmar between 2015 and 2020.

Still with strong connections to Myanmar, Harry runs his business The Lost Tea Company out there, which uses tea leaves grown in Pindaya from small independent farms.

When the earthquake hit central Myanmar on March 28, the group of friends knew they wanted to do something to help. So, on April 23, they completed a 70km walk from Cresswell to Bamburgh in one day to raise funds for Medical Action Myanmar (MAM).

Harry Carr-Ellison, Ben Frederick, Ed Chichester, Jack Arkwright, and Jack Shaw near Craster.

Having now raised a total of £11,910, Harry said the 13 hours of walking was ‘worth every step.’

He added: “Four weeks on, the situation in Myanmar remains dire. The earthquake has left over 2,700 people dead and caused widespread destruction, particularly around Mandalay. With the monsoon season approaching, there’s real concern about disease and further hardship in communities already under huge strain.

"Medical Action Myanmar continues to provide essential help, from emergency healthcare to distributing vital supplies where few others can reach. Thanks to incredible support, we've now raised nearly £12,000.

“On a lighter note, walking that far with great friends kept us just about sane — though I’m not sure anything has ever tasted better than the pint of Alnwick IPA we sank when we finally collapsed into Bamburgh!”

Those who still wish do donate can do so here.