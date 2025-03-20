Northumberland has been celebrating Village Hall Week giving special appreciation to volunteers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Village Hall Week, running from March 17 to March 23, is a national campaign led by Action with Communities in Rural England (ACRE) to spotlight the contributions of England’s over 10,000 village halls.

Community Action Northumberland (CAN) who offer their support to village and community halls, hosted a successful event at Stannington Village Hall on Wednesday as part of the celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, attended by over 60 volunteers and trustees from across the county, focused on the theme of celebrating, encouraging, and supporting volunteers who are the backbone of Northumberland village halls.

Trustees from Hindmarsh Hall, Alnmouth, celebrated Village Hall Week.

The programme began with a welcome from Jean Humphrys, chair of the board at CAN, who introduced the significance of Village Halls Week.

Robin Fry, Inclusive Economy Advisor for the North East Combined Authority, followed with insights into the personal and regional benefits of volunteering.

A guest panel featured representatives from Crookham Village Hall, Hindmarsh Hall in Alnmouth, and the West Northumberland Community Buildings Consortium, who also shared their experiences in recruiting and keeping volunteers engaged at their halls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hindmarsh Hall took to Facebook to say: “We’re proud to celebrate the heart of our community—the Hindmarsh Hall.

Over 60 volunteers and trustees attended Community Action Northumberland's (CAN) event at Stannington Village Hall.

"A huge thank you to our dedicated trustees for their hard work and commitment to keeping our hall vibrant and welcoming. Together, we create a space for connection, creativity, and collaboration.”

The event also included the recital of a special poem by ACRE, celebrating the spirit of volunteerism with contributions from trustees across the country.