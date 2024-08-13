North East Mayor takes guided walk with RNIB to discover obstacles facing people with sight loss

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Recently elected North East Mayor Kim McGuinness has undertaken a guided walk with the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), to experience the challenges faced by blind and partially sighted people.

Elected on 4 May this year, the Labour Mayor wore a pair of Sim Specs – glasses which allow the wearer to experience six sight conditions – as RNIB staff guided her on a route around the streets of Morpeth in Northumberland. The walk was set up in partnership with Vision Northumberland.

Kim also met with RNIB’s Chief Executive Matt Stringer to discuss ways in which she can help ensure her policies represent the needs of blind and partially sighted people. They discussed issues including transport, the built environment, employment, education, health and social care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RNIB’s Regional Campaigns Officer for the North East, Lewis Winton, who is registered severely sight impaired, led Kim on a route to experience obstacles including pavements with no curb edging, low-contrast bollards and cluttered streets which all hinder blind and partially sighted people.

l to r: RNIB CEO Matt Stringer, RNIB Local Campaigns Manager, Lindsay Coyle, North East Mayor Kim McGuinness

Lewis said: “Kim was engaged and committed to supporting the work of RNIB and Vision Impairment sector partners to create a region where blind and partially sighted people thrive in all aspects of society.

“RNIB looks forward to working with Mayor Kim McGuiness and Cabinet Members at the North East Combined Authority to ensure the voice of people with sight loss are represented throughout all areas of policy and public affairs.”

Mayor Kim McGuinness said: “I want our North East to be accessible for everyone. It was great to meet RNIB and Vision Northumberland, learning about what it’s like to move around our region with sight loss. We have big plans for our high streets, public transport and helping people into work and as part of these plans we’re committed to supporting people with sight loss.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorraine Storey, CEO of Vision Northumberland, said: “The guided walk and associated discussions, provided an essential platform which enabled us to convey the difficulties faced for those with sight loss, be that mobility, transport or everyday life. As such we hope we were able to create an insight into a world, often forgotten and misunderstood, which requires understanding and much needed support from our elected representatives.”

from left, North East Mayor Kim McGuinness, RNIB Regional Campaigns Officer, Lewis Winton a

RNIB holds frequent guided walks with politicians, councillors, planners and business representatives across the UK to help ensure the needs of people with sight loss are addressed in key decision making.

About RNIB

We are the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

Every six minutes, someone in the UK begins to lose their sight. RNIB is taking a stand against exclusion, inequality and isolation to create a world without barriers where people with sight loss can lead full lives. A different world where society values blind and partially sighted people not for the disabilities they’ve overcome, but for the people they are.

RNIB. See differently.

Call the RNIB Helpline on 0303 123 9999 or visit www.rnib.org.uk