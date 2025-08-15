North East home visits opticians raise more than £1,500 for charity as total continues to grow

A HOME visiting opticians service based in the North East continues to increase its charity donations pot for Carers UK as it takes on more fundraising.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Specsavers Home Visits team has already hiked the entire circumference of Ullswater Way, raising nearly £1,000 for the charity in the process.

Now the team have taken their total to more than £1,500, with activities including a bake sale as well as fundraising in the office and on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Saturday (16 August), 11 members of staff will tackle the Newcastle Inflatable 5K race as they look to increase their growing pot for Carers UK.

The Specsavers team have been hard at work fundraising.

Specsavers Home Visits opticians bring all the expertise and equipment of a store eye test with them on the road, with everything modified to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for customers who are unable to go into a store.

The Newcastle business, which is based in Sunderland and covers the North East and Cumbria, serves on average 10,000 customers a year.

Customer services director Kelly Rowe says: ‘It has a real team effort to raise this money for such a worthwhile cause and, while we may have added a few inches to our waistlines with cakes, we are comforted knowing the difference we are making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘A lot of our work providing eye tests on the road is in care homes and in the homes of elderly and disabled people, so we know how much difference this money will make on the ground.’

Carers UK supports, connects and champions more than 6.5 million people in the UK who are caring for loved one who is older, disabled or seriously ill. They provide advice and information through their website and publications, reaching carers and bringing them together through local volunteers and online.

The charity also campaigns for carers' rights and innovates to find new ways to help carers both at work and at home.

Specsavers’ team of experienced mobile opticians provide a comprehensive eye care service and customers can benefit from a free NHS-funded eye test, a wide selection of glasses and high standards of care – all from the comfort of their own home. Specsavers Home Visits covers more than 90% of the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Specsavers Home Visits teams can also visit customers in care homes and sheltered housing. For more information, call Specsavers Home Visits service on 0191 933 6468 or visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/home-eye-tests.

To find out if you’re eligible for a Specsavers home visit please follow the steps here: https://www.specsavers.co.uk/home-eye-tests/eligibility