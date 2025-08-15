North East home visits opticians raise more than £1,500 for charity as total continues to grow
The Specsavers Home Visits team has already hiked the entire circumference of Ullswater Way, raising nearly £1,000 for the charity in the process.
Now the team have taken their total to more than £1,500, with activities including a bake sale as well as fundraising in the office and on the road.
This Saturday (16 August), 11 members of staff will tackle the Newcastle Inflatable 5K race as they look to increase their growing pot for Carers UK.
Specsavers Home Visits opticians bring all the expertise and equipment of a store eye test with them on the road, with everything modified to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for customers who are unable to go into a store.
The Newcastle business, which is based in Sunderland and covers the North East and Cumbria, serves on average 10,000 customers a year.
Customer services director Kelly Rowe says: ‘It has a real team effort to raise this money for such a worthwhile cause and, while we may have added a few inches to our waistlines with cakes, we are comforted knowing the difference we are making.
‘A lot of our work providing eye tests on the road is in care homes and in the homes of elderly and disabled people, so we know how much difference this money will make on the ground.’
Carers UK supports, connects and champions more than 6.5 million people in the UK who are caring for loved one who is older, disabled or seriously ill. They provide advice and information through their website and publications, reaching carers and bringing them together through local volunteers and online.
The charity also campaigns for carers' rights and innovates to find new ways to help carers both at work and at home.
Specsavers’ team of experienced mobile opticians provide a comprehensive eye care service and customers can benefit from a free NHS-funded eye test, a wide selection of glasses and high standards of care – all from the comfort of their own home. Specsavers Home Visits covers more than 90% of the UK.
The Specsavers Home Visits teams can also visit customers in care homes and sheltered housing. For more information, call Specsavers Home Visits service on 0191 933 6468 or visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/home-eye-tests.
To find out if you’re eligible for a Specsavers home visit please follow the steps here: https://www.specsavers.co.uk/home-eye-tests/eligibility