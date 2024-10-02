New Explorer Scout unit set to launch in Berwick-upon-Tweed!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a brand-new Explorer Scout unit in Berwick-Upon-Tweed are well underway, meaning even more local teens can have unmissable experiences and gain #Skillsforlife!! And they’re on the lookout for new enthusiastic young adventure seekers to get involved! Could that be you?

If you’re aged 14-17 or 18+ to be an adult volunteer, why not come along on Monday 7th October, 7:30pm – 9:00pm to East Ord Village Hall, TD15 2NS to have a go at some fantastic activities and find out what Scouting is all about!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being an Explorer Scout or adult volunteer is all about having new experiences, doing things you never thought possible and gaining new skills, all whilst making friends and memories that will last a lifetime along the way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scouting provides over 250 activities for children and young people. It also gives them opportunities to learn and develop skills for life. These include independence, leadership, problem solving, self-confidence, social skills and teamwork. In a recent survey, 90% of parents thought their children would benefit from learning skills for life. In another survey, 88% of Scouts said they had tried activities in Scouts they had never done before.

Explorers selfies

But offering opportunities like this wouldn’t be possible without the support of adult volunteers! Whether you're a knot tying extraordinaire, an avid storyteller or just love to see young minds thrive they’d love to hear from you!

And with plans for so many unmissable opportunities in the works for the rest of 2024 and beyond, why wouldn’t you want to get involved?