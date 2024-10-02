New Explorer Scout unit set to launch in Berwick-upon-Tweed!
If you’re aged 14-17 or 18+ to be an adult volunteer, why not come along on Monday 7th October, 7:30pm – 9:00pm to East Ord Village Hall, TD15 2NS to have a go at some fantastic activities and find out what Scouting is all about!
Being an Explorer Scout or adult volunteer is all about having new experiences, doing things you never thought possible and gaining new skills, all whilst making friends and memories that will last a lifetime along the way.
Scouting provides over 250 activities for children and young people. It also gives them opportunities to learn and develop skills for life. These include independence, leadership, problem solving, self-confidence, social skills and teamwork. In a recent survey, 90% of parents thought their children would benefit from learning skills for life. In another survey, 88% of Scouts said they had tried activities in Scouts they had never done before.
But offering opportunities like this wouldn’t be possible without the support of adult volunteers! Whether you're a knot tying extraordinaire, an avid storyteller or just love to see young minds thrive they’d love to hear from you!
And with plans for so many unmissable opportunities in the works for the rest of 2024 and beyond, why wouldn’t you want to get involved?
