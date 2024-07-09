Moody Cup makes its debut at Gateshead International Stadium this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Moody Logistics and Storage is continuing its support of the Moody Cup, an annual celebration of grassroots rugby league.

The annual competition, for players U6 to U16, makes its debut at Gateshead International Stadium following the recent change of ownership at Newcastle Thunder and the move away from Kingston Park.

The Moody Cup, which is open to all grassroots clubs and is free to enter, will be staged prior to Newcastle Thunder’s Betfred League One clash against Hunslet at 2pm this Sunday (14th July).

The club, in partnership with Cramlington-based Moody Logistics and Storage, will welcome junior rugby clubs from across the country to compete in this year’s family-friendly festival.

L-R: Thunder Head Coach Chris Thorman, with Richard Moody, Operations Director at Moody Logistics

Matches for all age groups are played in a nine-a-side format, with no limit on squad size, to ensure as many young players as possible can experience the joy of competitive rugby.

Each participant receives a complimentary ticket to the Newcastle Thunder game following the festival, while family and friends can join the young players in the stands for just £5.

Richard Moody, Operations Director at Moody Logistics and Storage, said: “We are pleased to continue our sponsorship of the Moody Cup to continue to support grassroots rugby league, which provides young players with an opportunity to showcase both their talent and love of the game.

”We hope as many people as possible will come along to support this fantastic competition and cheer the sides on.”