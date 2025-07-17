“I’ve proved to myself what I’m capable of”: Durham young person gains skills to succeed through Amazon supported internship

A young person from Durham has gained skills for future career success by taking part in one of the UK’s leading supported internship programmes at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Durham.

Supported internships are structured work-based study programmes for young people aged 16 to 24 with Special Education Needs and Disabilities (SEND) who have an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) or equivalent.

The internships equip young people with the skills, experience and confidence they need to secure paid, meaningful employment. For young people with a learning disability and/or who are autistic, barriers to employment are particularly acute, with less than 5% of adults known to local authorities currently in paid employment across England, despite 86% wanting to work [1].

Supported internships at Amazon combine classroom education and practical work experience in a number of roles; all within an Amazon fulfilment centre, where items are stored, packed and shipped. Many young people who have completed a supported internship at Amazon have gone on to secure permanent roles at the company.

Dominic Taylor is among more than 80 people with SEND who will graduate from a supported internship across 17 Amazon sites this year. He shared what he’s learned whilst working at Amazon to inspire others to take part in the programme.

Dominic joined Amazon through the company’s supported internship programme in September 2024. This was Dominic’s first job after college.

“I didn’t have a job lined up after college. I tried applying to roles but didn’t hear back as I didn’t have the right skills, qualifications or experience, so I was excited when this opportunity came up at Amazon,” he said.

Dominic has enjoyed his supported internship with Amazon and reveals some of the things he’s learned from the company.

“Working at Amazon has taught me a lot about responsibility, and how to mature and take accountability for myself,” he said. “I have always been in a supportive education environment where people would manage my time and work for me. Since joining Amazon, I have had to do that for myself, and I have grown in independence.”

“I’ve really built up my confidence since joining Amazon,” Dominic continued. “It feels less daunting now to talk to people and socialise. At the start of the internship, my confidence was quite low. Now I’ve proved to myself what I’m capable of and feel I can amount to more than I thought. I’ve even been involved in recruitment events for next year’s interns and have talked in front of large groups of people – something I never thought I would have been able to do.”

Speaking on his proudest moment at Amazon, Dominic said:

“Completing the internship. At times it was difficult, and I was not always in areas that interested me, but I still got up, came in every day and applied myself to the work. I was always willing to learn new things and explore the opportunities that Amazon offered me.”

Dominic highlighted how the Amazon team supported him during his internship:

“We were fully trained and the team made sure that we were comfortable. If I ever needed anything, managers were always happy to help, along with my skills trainer Emily. One of my managers, Amy, helped me build my confidence in speaking with others and was always a friendly face to talk to.”

What advice would Dominic give himself if he was to relive his first day on the supported internship programme?

“Get out of your comfort zone and make some friends. There are always social events going on at Amazon and everyone is very welcoming. For example, at the ping pong tables, there are always people about to compete with, and it is a good way to meet new people!”

Dominic has been offered permanent employment at Amazon following his supported internship graduation and hopes to continue developing his career with his newfound skills and confidence.

Dominic completed his supported internship at Amazon in June. His success was celebrated at a graduation ceremony at the Durham fulfilment centre, which was attended by his family and Amazon colleagues.

The supported internship programme at Amazon was launched in 2021 in a bid to see more young people with SEND enter the workforce. It was expanded in 2023 through an ongoing partnership with national charity DFN Project Search. Since the launch of the programme, more than 160 young people have started a supported internship with Amazon, making the company one of the UK’s largest providers of supported internships.

Kirsty Matthews, CEO of DFN Project Search, said: “We are incredibly proud of Dominic and all those completing their supported internships this year. Each and every one of our interns graduating has shown that with the right support and opportunities, young people with a learning disability, who are autistic, or both, can thrive in the workplace.

“Our partnership with Amazon continues to open doors that might otherwise have been closed, proving that inclusive employment isn’t just the right thing to do – it’s good for business. Every success story like Dominic’s shows what is possible when we invest in the potential of our young people.”

To apply for a supported internship programme with Amazon via DFN Project Search contact [email protected]ahead of the company’s September intake.